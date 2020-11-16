Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Pfizer Inc, Facebook Inc

Rj, D5, based Investment company Gavea Investimentos Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Pfizer Inc, Facebook Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gavea Investimentos Ltda. As of 2020Q3, Gavea Investimentos Ltda owns 7 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXX, PFE, FB, PBR, ANTM, MO,

VXX, PFE, FB, PBR, ANTM, MO, Reduced Positions: VALE,

For the details of GAVEA INVESTIMENTOS LTDA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gavea+investimentos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vale SA (VALE) - 1,609,236 shares, 40.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 250,000 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 152,208 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,719 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 443,307 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.95%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.41%. The holding were 152,208 shares as of .

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 17,719 shares as of .

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 443,307 shares as of .

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $332.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Gavea Investimentos Ltda initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 60,045 shares as of .