Ameritas Investment Corp Buys FIDELITY COV TRS, DBX ETF TRUST, LATTICE STRATEGIES, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Investment company Ameritas Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys FIDELITY COV TRS, DBX ETF TRUST, LATTICE STRATEGIES, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Beyond Meat Inc, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ameritas Investment Corp. As of 2020Q3, Ameritas Investment Corp owns 312 stocks with a total value of $305 million.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,975 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 108,502 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 43,931 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,935 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 125,856 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio.

Ameritas Investment Corp initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,799 shares as of .

Ameritas Investment Corp initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $22.51 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,441 shares as of .

Ameritas Investment Corp initiated holding in LATTICE STRATEGIES. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,907 shares as of .

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Ameritas Investment Corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.