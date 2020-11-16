Bank Of Hawaii Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Danaher Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2020Q3, Bank Of Hawaii owns 252 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, TMUS, FIS, UNH, BSX, BABA, PINS, PGR, LVS, NXPI, AMD, RNG, ESGU, DXCM, NVS, GH, UBER, USFD, AVLR, MCHP, FE, TDG, BFAM, PNR, PGP,

AMZN, DHR, PYPL, VYM, LOW, VUG, VYMI, AMAT, SHW, ADBE, V, SPGI, IVE, UNP, MSFT, QCOM, CCI, FB, NVDA, MS, IEFA, IJH, BND, VRTX, SBUX, FLOT, CPB, INTU, K, UPS, UL, NGG, DGX, SO, SCHW, IP, CTAS, BTI, GD, F, BLK, APD, WY, VOD, FDX, BKR, TEL, ZION, STT, ABB, VIAC, SU, SYY, TRP, MMM, TRV, VMBS, GOOG, BUD, BSV, BIV, BLV, HIG, ED, CFR, DISCK, DD, ENB, ETR, EXC, FRC, FLS, GIS, GS, HPQ, HOG, SRE, HBAN, KHC, KR, BMO, MTB, MGA, MCK, TAP, MDLZ, BAC, POR, RF, Reduced Positions: IWF, SPY, IVV, IVW, IBM, VTV, MA, TMO, BKNG, GOOGL, AAPL, PG, APH, TJX, FTNT, INTC, BP, BR, DLTR, HON, JPM, JNJ, PSX, VB, VZ, ZTS, EFA, LLY, MCD, NEE, WFC, ZBRA, ADP, BDX, DIS, FISV, HD, MRK, VXUS, T, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, COP, EBAY, XOM, IEMG, KMB, PEP, TGT, ABBV, BMY, CSX, CVX, CMG, CSCO, COST, EA, FBHS, TXN, VFC, VOE, MDT, ALGN, AIG, AZN, BK, BA, CVS, KO, D, ECL, EIX, GSK, HRL, QQQ, NFLX, PNC, PM, REGN, TOT, VXF, WMT, ACN, ABT, Y, AEP, AXP, C, FITB, GPC, HHC, EEM, SCZ, KEY, NOV, NEM, OXY, PPL, SNY, USB, CB,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,698,494 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 2,391,728 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 249,152 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 200,712 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 278,591 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,277 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,573 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,149 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1419.92%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,239 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 476.41%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,539 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 90.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,342 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 127,354 shares as of .

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99.