  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bank Of Hawaii Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: AMZN +0.6% DHR +0.73% PYPL -0.25% VYM +1.73% LOW +0.79% VYMI +1.08% CRM +0.04% TMUS +1.12% FIS +1.79% UNH +0.36% BSX +3.38% BA +5.88%

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Danaher Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, International Business Machines Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2020Q3, Bank Of Hawaii owns 252 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF HAWAII's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+hawaii/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF HAWAII
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,698,494 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 2,391,728 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 249,152 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.17%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 200,712 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 278,591 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,277 shares as of .

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,573 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of .

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,149 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of .

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1419.92%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,239 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 476.41%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 174,539 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 90.26%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,342 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 127,354 shares as of .

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $94.86 and $115.38, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.11 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $110.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF HAWAII. Also check out:

1. BANK OF HAWAII's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF HAWAII's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF HAWAII's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF HAWAII keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)