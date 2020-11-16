Financial Partners Group, Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Ball Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Cintas Corp, Adient PLC, Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Financial Partners Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Ball Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells Cintas Corp, Adient PLC, Uber Technologies Inc, Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Partners Group, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Financial Partners Group, Inc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 73,221 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 312,302 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 195,983 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 257,247 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,138 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 35,187 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,382 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,529 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,525 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 92.64%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $321.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 27,418 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 67,061 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 72,483 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,225 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST by 250.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,690 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 130.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,144 shares as of .

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $17.42.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Financial Partners Group, Inc sold out a holding in Denbury Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.28, with an estimated average price of $0.11.