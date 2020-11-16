Farr Miller & Washington Llc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Donaldson Co Inc

Investment company Farr Miller & Washington Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Apple Inc, Starbucks Corp, Donaldson Co Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farr Miller & Washington Llc. As of 2020Q3, Farr Miller & Washington Llc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,638 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.92% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 376,120 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 305,628 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 182,645 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.71% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 322,876 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,755 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $126.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,739 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,557 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,933 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 171,858 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 281.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,366 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,225 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $187.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of .

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.86.