Round Hill Asset Management Buys Trans-Lux Corp, Visa Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells Garmin, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Round Hill Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Trans-Lux Corp, Visa Inc, American National Group Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Citigroup Inc, sells Garmin, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, TriCo Bancshares during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Hill Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Round Hill Asset Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: V, ANAT, C,

V, ANAT, C, Added Positions: TNLX, KHC, BUD, HRB, DLX, JPM, BAC, WFC,

TNLX, KHC, BUD, HRB, DLX, JPM, BAC, WFC, Reduced Positions: SPGI, MSFT, MCO, CHTR, DIS, MA, CMCSA, AMGN, NDAQ, PII, THG, MDT, DISH, FLL, IEP, NVS, SCHL, SSP,

SPGI, MSFT, MCO, CHTR, DIS, MA, CMCSA, AMGN, NDAQ, PII, THG, MDT, DISH, FLL, IEP, NVS, SCHL, SSP, Sold Out: GRMN, ZBH, TCBK,

For the details of Round Hill Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/round+hill+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 58,171 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 56,810 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 57,159 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 309,462 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 104,332 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,581 shares as of .

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of .

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .

Round Hill Asset Management added to a holding in Trans-Lux Corp by 238.95%. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.53, with an estimated average price of $0.32. The stock is now traded at around $0.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,764 shares as of .

Round Hill Asset Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 203.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,602 shares as of .

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95.

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in TriCo Bancshares. The sale prices were between $23.43 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $27.91.