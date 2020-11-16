  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Round Hill Asset Management Buys Trans-Lux Corp, Visa Inc, American National Group Inc, Sells Garmin, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: TNLX -29.4% KHC +1.64% V +1.07% ANAT +4.4% C +0.79% GRMN +1.65% ZBH +1.97% TCBK +2.46%

Investment company Round Hill Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Trans-Lux Corp, Visa Inc, American National Group Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Citigroup Inc, sells Garmin, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, TriCo Bancshares during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Hill Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Round Hill Asset Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Round Hill Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/round+hill+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Round Hill Asset Management
  1. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 58,171 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 56,810 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  3. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 57,159 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 309,462 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 104,332 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,581 shares as of .

New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,940 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Round Hill Asset Management initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .

Added: Trans-Lux Corp (TNLX)

Round Hill Asset Management added to a holding in Trans-Lux Corp by 238.95%. The purchase prices were between $0.19 and $0.53, with an estimated average price of $0.32. The stock is now traded at around $0.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 18,764 shares as of .

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Round Hill Asset Management added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 203.87%. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,602 shares as of .

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42.

Sold Out: TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Round Hill Asset Management sold out a holding in TriCo Bancshares. The sale prices were between $23.43 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $27.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Round Hill Asset Management.

1. Round Hill Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Round Hill Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Round Hill Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Round Hill Asset Management keeps buying

