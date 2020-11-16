Grt Capital Partners Llc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Grt Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sprott Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grt Capital Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Grt Capital Partners Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SII, MMT, BWG, LUMN, GRA, BIT, IAA, WAB, JHI, IVV, BTZ, GAM, XOM, ARCH, GPM, PDLB, SILV, VREX, FREE, 4LT1,

VMBS, PGX, SPTL, SCHV, ANGL, SCHA, SPLV, ET, BXMX, GLD, MSFT, PSX, V, GEM, VLO, SHY, JNJ, KRNY, VO, BDSI, VTI, VET, RVT, KMI, EPD, AMGN, NAK, SPY, TRV, HONE, C, BP, XLE, ERF, CVE, Reduced Positions: CRWD, MTUM, VNQ, JQUA, AAPL, BRK.B, FDL, UPS, GSIE, QCOM, ABB, ASA, MMSI, DVA, SHV, NTR, BIL, GBIL, CPRT, NBL, MAG, GILD, PPL, DG, MEOH, GSK, ABBV, VB, TGLS, UCTT, NXE, KL, JMP, GAIA, DISCK, BWXT, AXP, AIMC, GPI,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 553,669 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.61% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 64,300 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 308,599 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.42% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 299,266 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.62% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 164,691 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.91 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $5.57 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,400 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,963 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fun. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,820 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.49 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,840 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 140.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 308,599 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.03%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 443,086 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 164,691 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 299,266 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 171.10%. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $11.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,680 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,630 shares as of .

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.44 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $115.05.

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced International Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $5.17 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.39.

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97.

Grt Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.