Main Management LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Main Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares MBS ETF, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SPDR GOLD TRUST, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Main Management LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, PFF, BKLN, SHYG, EMB, SLQD, EIS, EWT, GDX, EMQQ, EWZ, MUB, UWM,

MBB, PFF, BKLN, SHYG, EMB, SLQD, EIS, EWT, GDX, EMQQ, EWZ, MUB, UWM, Added Positions: QQQ, EWU, XLF, XLI, AGG, XLV, XBI, XLY, EMLC, VFH, SMH, MINT, SCHV, ITB, VLUE, IBB, TAN, ITA, EWG, VDC, KWEB, DXJ, EWY, HACK, EWC, ESPO, VWO, VXUS, DFJ, CLOU, BOTZ, ASHR, ARKG, SCHB, VOE,

QQQ, EWU, XLF, XLI, AGG, XLV, XBI, XLY, EMLC, VFH, SMH, MINT, SCHV, ITB, VLUE, IBB, TAN, ITA, EWG, VDC, KWEB, DXJ, EWY, HACK, EWC, ESPO, VWO, VXUS, DFJ, CLOU, BOTZ, ASHR, ARKG, SCHB, VOE, Reduced Positions: JPST, DIA, BIL, XLK, IWM, EWW, SPY, IGV, OIH, SSO, DVY, NEA, PCI, SECT, VDE, JFR, GSY, VCSH,

JPST, DIA, BIL, XLK, IWM, EWW, SPY, IGV, OIH, SSO, DVY, NEA, PCI, SECT, VDE, JFR, GSY, VCSH, Sold Out: GLD, RSX, EWS, IDV,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 335,384 shares, 16.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 471,232 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.28% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 174,319 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.53% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 1,596,159 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.64% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 291,565 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 72,896 shares as of .

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 206,447 shares as of .

Main Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 294,502 shares as of .

Main Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 138,683 shares as of .

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 66,203 shares as of .

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 31,318 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 174,319 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 82.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 916,694 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 31.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,596,159 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 217.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 162,631 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,734 shares as of .

Main Management LLC added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 446.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $32.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,382 shares as of .

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI SINGAPORE ETF. The sale prices were between $18.31 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.