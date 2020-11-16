Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

Investment company Northcape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: HDB, AMX, SPGI, AMT, EA, HD, DG, ABEV, BDX, CERN, PAC, V, FMX, PYPL,

HDB, AMX, SPGI, AMT, EA, HD, DG, ABEV, BDX, CERN, PAC, V, FMX, PYPL, Reduced Positions: TSM, MELI, MMC, NVDA, EL, NKE, MA,

TSM, MELI, MMC, NVDA, EL, NKE, MA, Sold Out: CL,

For the details of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,397,609 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 131,680 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 1,990,625 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,413,879 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,501,345 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of .

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,055 shares as of .

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 294.06%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of .

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of .

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,606 shares as of .

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.