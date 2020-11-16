  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co

November 16, 2020 | About: SPGI +0.06% AMT +2.13% HD +0.34% DG +0.53% EA +1.24% CL +0.74%

Investment company Northcape Capital Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, American Tower Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Dollar General Corp, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owns 24 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcape+capital+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,397,609 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 131,680 shares, 22.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 1,990,625 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
  4. America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 9,413,879 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  5. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,501,345 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of .

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 61.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,055 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 294.06%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,977 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,045 shares as of .

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,606 shares as of .

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd.

1. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northcape Capital Pty Ltd keeps buying

