Globeflex Capital L P Buys Ishares MSCI India Small Cap, Icon PLC, Purple Innovation Inc, Sells Globant SA, QIWI PLC, AudioCodes

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Globeflex Capital L P (Current Portfolio) buys Ishares MSCI India Small Cap, Icon PLC, Purple Innovation Inc, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, Century Communities Inc, sells Globant SA, QIWI PLC, AudioCodes, Lantheus Holdings Inc, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Globeflex Capital L P. As of 2020Q3, Globeflex Capital L P owns 469 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRPL, CCS, GRBK, LZB, SNEX, TPH, PII, LL, CWH, CASA, NLS, ATEN, HOFT, ALTA, HBB, USAK, PKI, TG, TVTY, TPX, LAD, COHU, AAWW, GOOD, WERN, NUS, FC, EIGI, MSTR, FHI, AMKR, PBH, LGIH, AVYA, CARG, BLKB, DHC, BEN, DSKE, LCUT, OIIM, ANDE, CIO, BXC, OSTK, KE, AZPN, DGX, TECH, LBTYK, UBA, HBI, RGP, ESRT, VTR, BC,

SMIN, ICLR, OPY, HEAR, MHO, APEI, AT, DPZ, EV, MTH, AVNW, VHC, ACLS, ETSY, OLP, EXTR, TNAV, CURO, KOP, RJF, ALL, ENVA, SNDR, IMKTA, NTGR, ULH, ATKR, HNGR, HRTG, VIVO, SENEA, STRL, WSBF, AMRK, CENT, CLCT, FORM, RS, TGT, UNH, APAM, KR, NPTN, NXGN, PRFT, PJT, PDEX, SGH, STLD, VCTR, ATSG, ARA, APPF, CASY, CENTA, CMCO, EGRX, EBF, PLUS, FMNB, FBM, JCOM, JOUT, MKTX, MTG, MUSA, NYCB, NMIH, ODC, ZEUS, PGC, QCRH, RBB, RBCAA, SPWH, TPCO, TRST, UCTT, UVE, UTMD, WSR, AMGN, AMRX, ANIP, TBBK, BAX, BZH, BGSF, BDSI, BCOV, CHRS, COLL, CNSL, COR, DHIL, DLHC, DGICA, EGAN, ELMD, FB, AGM, FISI, FFWM, FSBW, GMS, GSBC, HSTM, HSII, HTBK, HMST, IIIV, ICHR, LFVN, MHH, MLR, MITK, NFG, ORRF, PGTI, PAHC, PFSI, PSMT, PRSC, REGN, RYI, JBSS, SLP, RBBN, SPTN, SRDX, GTS, UEIC, VNDA, VRTX, ABBV, HIW, LMT, CASH, QLYS, RMR, Reduced Positions: GLOB, QIWI, AUDC, GNRC, APPS, CDNS, WST, BEAT, HOLX, HRC, ZIXI, G, BBY, DHT, BAH, CHKP, PRAH, SBCF, UTHR, CRL, HII, LEN.B, TGP, ABC, CNC, CTXS, FICO, SNPS, CAH, CPA, CMRE, LPLA, IQV, AMN, NTB, CMI, EBS, HDS, PHM, TKR, VEC, CDW, FTNT, KMPR, LDOS, WRI, ALSN, DOX, ASGN, DHI, EXEL, FNHC, FBIZ, HIG, HZNP, MAS, SFM, VIRT, VST, ZBRA, AMP, BLDR, HLI, SSNC, VRNT, BDN, CACI, DBX, IRM, KEYS, KBAL, LXP, MDU, NRG, AIZ, BGCP, CPB, CBOE, CERN, CIEN, DESP, DG, THG, SYNH, JAZZ, MCY, MOH, NEM, QDEL, RMD, SJM, BLD, UNM, VER, ALXN, AMED, BJ, OFC, EVTC, FN, HCKT, MMS, MED, NBIX, PCRX, PWR, TSN, FLWS, ARW, CORT, DVA, FSTR, MBUU, MAN, MCK, OMI, PBYI, SAIC, SEM, SLGN, EPI, ARCB, BERY, BOX, BDGE, BWB, CSBR, ECOM, FIX, CCK, CSWI, EME, ENSG, EFSC, THFF, FBC, FWRD, HBIO, HWKN, HUBG, NSIT, IBP, JBL, KBH, MCBC, MTZ, MEDP, MLHR, NMM, SNR, CNXN, PETS, PLXS, PRGS, RCII, RGEN, SANM, SPSC, STE, SYKE, ACU, AMSWA, AAPL, BBSI, BSTC, FONR, GGAL, LCI, EBSB, MSFT, SMSI, SYNA,

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 66,292 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.21% Ishares MSCI India Small Cap (SMIN) - 276,851 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.56% WISDOMTREE TRUST (EPI) - 239,565 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 183,276 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% Globant SA (GLOB) - 24,255 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.22%

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 74,001 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Century Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $36.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 39,710 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.54 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 87,820 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.62, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 43,792 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,962 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P initiated holding in TRI Pointe Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 66,650 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap by 82.56%. The purchase prices were between $29.59 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 276,851 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Icon PLC by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $166.91 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $183.48. The stock is now traded at around $190.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 66,292 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc by 424.46%. The purchase prices were between $20.33 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 100,928 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 140.62%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,764 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $46.87, with an estimated average price of $41.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,901 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P added to a holding in American Public Education Inc by 121.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $36.34, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,368 shares as of .

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $8.41.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Globeflex Capital L P sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $68.95 and $76.12, with an estimated average price of $74.26.