Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Old West Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, International Tower Hill Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CHNG, LOW, ATI, TGT,

CHNG, LOW, ATI, TGT, Added Positions: BG, BAC, RFL, AAPL, NXE, CCJ, HAIN, ODT, EWBC, NG,

BG, BAC, RFL, AAPL, NXE, CCJ, HAIN, ODT, EWBC, NG, Reduced Positions: GOLD, VIRT, FLGT, THM, ATCO, KL, JOE,

GOLD, VIRT, FLGT, THM, ATCO, KL, JOE, Sold Out: VZ, PBF, TK41, AKBA, URG, MRUS, DNRCQ, IPI,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 426,200 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 232,700 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 491,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 44,900 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 209,300 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 433 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 415.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 96,690 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,148 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,019 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of .

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.06 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ur-Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54.

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merus NV. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.