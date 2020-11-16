  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: BG +2.03% BAC +1.16% AAPL +0.04% ODT +1.85% CHNG +2.96% LOW +0.79% ATI +8.26% TGT +2.1% VZ +0.44% PBF +7.99% TK41 +0% AKBA +2.83%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Old West Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, International Tower Hill Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Old West Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+west+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Old West Investment Management, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 426,200 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 232,700 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 491,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 44,900 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 209,300 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of .

New Purchase: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 433 shares as of .

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 415.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 96,690 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,148 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,019 shares as of .

Added: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of .

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.31.

Sold Out: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TK41)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.06 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sold Out: Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ur-Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54.

Sold Out: Merus NV (MRUS)

Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merus NV. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Old West Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old West Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old West Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)