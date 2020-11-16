Old West Investment Management, LLC Buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Old West Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Virtu Financial Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, International Tower Hill Mines during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old West Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Old West Investment Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHNG, LOW, ATI, TGT,
- Added Positions: BG, BAC, RFL, AAPL, NXE, CCJ, HAIN, ODT, EWBC, NG,
- Reduced Positions: GOLD, VIRT, FLGT, THM, ATCO, KL, JOE,
- Sold Out: VZ, PBF, TK41, AKBA, URG, MRUS, DNRCQ, IPI,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with BG. Click here to check it out.
- BG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BG
- Peter Lynch Chart of BG
For the details of Old West Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+west+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Old West Investment Management, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 426,200 shares, 32.90% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 232,700 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio.
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 491,000 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 44,900 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 209,300 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of .New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of .New Purchase: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Old West Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 433 shares as of .Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 415.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 96,690 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 125,148 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,019 shares as of .Added: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)
Old West Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 67.62%. The purchase prices were between $13 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,652 shares as of .Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.Sold Out: PBF Energy Inc (PBF)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PBF Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.31.Sold Out: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TK41)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.06 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.47.Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Ur-Energy Inc (URG)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ur-Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.54.Sold Out: Merus NV (MRUS)
Old West Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merus NV. The sale prices were between $10.57 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Old West Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Old West Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Old West Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Old West Investment Management, LLC keeps buying