Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Wayfair Inc, Edison International

Investment company Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Wayfair Inc, Edison International, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICE, FIS,

ICE, FIS, Added Positions: UNH, CACC, FWONK, SBGI, FCAU,

UNH, CACC, FWONK, SBGI, FCAU, Reduced Positions: AMZN, W, GOOG, GOOGL, KMX, FB, SCHW, BRK.A, J, ANET, LBRDK, V, TSM, LBRDA, WTRH, FWONA, ANGI, UNP, PG, KO, AEP,

AMZN, W, GOOG, GOOGL, KMX, FB, SCHW, BRK.A, J, ANET, LBRDK, V, TSM, LBRDA, WTRH, FWONA, ANGI, UNP, PG, KO, AEP, Sold Out: EIX, JD, BABA, SAIL,