Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Wayfair Inc, Edison International

Investment company Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Wayfair Inc, Edison International, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ICE, FIS,
- Added Positions: UNH, CACC, FWONK, SBGI, FCAU,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, W, GOOG, GOOGL, KMX, FB, SCHW, BRK.A, J, ANET, LBRDK, V, TSM, LBRDA, WTRH, FWONA, ANGI, UNP, PG, KO, AEP,
- Sold Out: EIX, JD, BABA, SAIL,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ruane+cunniff/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ruane Cunniff
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 2,335,414 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 458,102 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 6,578,390 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,255,668 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 1,846,017 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.74%
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 3,484,355 shares as of . New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 1,950,190 shares as of . Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,846,017 shares as of . Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 99.4%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.23%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 692 shares as of . Reduced: Wayfair Inc (W)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 2,335,414 shares as of . Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 36.9%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $144.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 3,246 shares as of . Reduced: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 36.91%. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 11,981 shares as of . Reduced: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 43.67%. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 3,766 shares as of . Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 47.31%. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. still held 5,559 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Ruane Cunniff. Also check out:
1. Ruane Cunniff's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ruane Cunniff's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ruane Cunniff's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ruane Cunniff keeps buying