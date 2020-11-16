Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Second Annual BOTOXÂ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Day

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is celebrating its second annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The event is dedicated to celebrating the iconic treatment that helped create the aesthetics industry and recognizing the loyal community of patients and healthcare providers who have helped make this brand what it is today. In addition, this is a day for both new and loyal BOTOX® Cosmetic users to put themselves first with an exclusive one-day-only offer available while supplies last exclusively through AllēSM, the new loyalty platform from Allergan Aesthetics.

BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is a very special holiday for Allergan Aesthetics. The brand is dedicated to encouraging patients and providers to do something for themselves especially ahead of the holiday season.

"BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is also all about our loyal healthcare providers. From partnering with them on product formulations and clinical trials, to patient education and treatment, our providers are at the core of everything that goes into our products," says Carrie Strom, Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "There are ten million people considering a facial injectable treatment in the next year, and BOTOX® Cosmetic Day serves as an opportunity to connect these consumers with healthcare providers in their area.1 We are incredibly grateful for the knowledge and diligent work providers contribute to our brands and the entire aesthetic category. We encourage everyone to thank their providers, even if it is a virtual celebration this year."

On November 18, consumers who are new or existing members of AllēSM, Allergan Aesthetics' new loyalty program, can participate in the exclusive offer which will be announced at 9 am Pacific Time on BOTOX® Cosmetic Day at www.BOTOXCosmeticDay.Alle.com.

"BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is a testament to the impact this brand has had on the aesthetic community," said Dr. Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCSC, FRC(Ophth). "In the past three decades, I've personally been on the front lines of continued research for this molecule and have witnessed the exponential increase in interest in this treatment, both among patients and the medical community worldwide.2 With the largest scientific and medical bibliography, BOTOX® Cosmetic is the most widely studied treatment of its kind.3 I will continue to rely on BOTOX® Cosmetic in my practice for its safety, efficacy and predictable results when treating my patients. I am honored to stand with my peers in the medical community and friends at Allergan Aesthetics to celebrate the one and only BOTOX® Cosmetic."

BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only neurotoxin FDA-approved to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and glabellar lines in adults, and physicians have relied on it for more than 18 years.4 Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, BOTOX® Cosmetic Day is held annually on the third Wednesday in November. Visit www.BOTOXCosmeticDay.Alle.com for more information and to purchase a gift card. Limited time offer. Terms and conditions apply.

BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months

due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect away from the injection site when BOTOX® has been used at the recommended dose to treat Chronic Migraine, severe underarm sweating, Blepharospasm, Strabismus, or when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow's feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

Indications

BOTOX® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used:

To treat overactive bladder symptoms such as a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents (urge urinary incontinence), a strong need to urinate right away (urgency), and urinating often (frequency) in adults 18 years and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

To treat leakage of urine (incontinence) in adults 18 years and older with overactive bladder caused by a neurologic disease who still have leakage or cannot tolerate the side effects after trying an anticholinergic medication

To prevent headaches in adults with Chronic Migraine who have 15 or more days each month with headache lasting 4 or more hours each day in people 18 years or older

To treat increased muscle stiffness in people 2 years of age and older with spasticity

To treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with Cervical Dystonia (CD) in people 16 years and older

To treat certain types of eye muscle problems (Strabismus) or abnormal spasm of the eyelids (Blepharospasm) in people 12 years and older

BOTOX® is also injected into the skin to treat the symptoms of severe underarm sweating (severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis) when medicines used on the skin (topical) do not work well enough in people 18 years and older.

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow's feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

It is not known whether BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic are safe or effective to prevent headaches in patients with migraine who have 14 or fewer headache days each month (episodic migraine).

BOTOX® has not been shown to help people perform task-specific functions with their upper limbs or increase movement in joints that are permanently fixed in position by stiff muscles.

It is not known whether BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic are safe or effective for severe sweating anywhere other than your armpits.

It is not known if BOTOX® Cosmetic is safe or effective for use more than 1 time every 3 months.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (continued)

BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not receive BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of its ingredients (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Do not receive BOTOX® for the treatment of urinary incontinence if you: have a urinary tract infection (UTI) or cannot empty your bladder on your own and are not routinely catheterizing. Due to the risk of urinary retention (not being able to empty the bladder), only patients who are willing and able to initiate catheterization post treatment, if required, should be considered for treatment.

Patients treated for overactive bladder:

In clinical trials, 36 of the 552 patients had to self-catheterize for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX® compared to 2 of the 542 treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX® 100 Units (n = 36) was 63 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 214 days) as compared to a median duration of 11 days (minimum 3 days to maximum 18 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 2). Patients with diabetes mellitus treated with BOTOX® were more likely to develop urinary retention than nondiabetics.

Patients treated for overactive bladder due to neurologic disease:

In clinical trials, 30.6% of patients (33/108) who were not using clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) prior to injection, required catheterization for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX® 200 Units as compared to 6.7% of patients (7/104) treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX® 200 Units (n = 33) was 289 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 530 days) as compared to a median duration of 358 days (minimum 2 days to maximum 379 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 7). Among patients not using CIC at baseline, those with MS were more likely to require CIC post injection than those with SCI.

The dose of BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic is not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, dizziness, or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you experience symptoms; further injection of BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic should be discontinued.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor if you have any breathing-related problems. Your doctor may monitor you for breathing problems during treatment with BOTOX® for spasticity or for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition. The risk of developing lung disease in patients with reduced lung function is increased in patients receiving BOTOX®.

Cornea problems have been reported. Cornea (surface of the eye) problems have been reported in some people receiving BOTOX® for their Blepharospasm, especially in people with certain nerve disorders. BOTOX® may cause the eyelids to blink less, which could lead to the surface of the eye being exposed to air more than is usual. Tell your doctor if you experience any problems with your eyes while receiving BOTOX®. Your doctor may treat your eyes with drops, ointments, contact lenses, or with an eye patch.

Bleeding behind the eye has been reported. Bleeding behind the eyeball has been reported in some people receiving BOTOX® for their Strabismus. Tell your doctor if you notice any new visual problems while receiving BOTOX®.

Bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infections (common colds) have been reported. Bronchitis was reported more frequently in adults receiving BOTOX® for upper limb spasticity. Upper respiratory infections were also reported more frequently in adults with prior breathing-related problems with spasticity. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX® for upper limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were reported more frequently. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX® for lower limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were not reported more frequently than placebo.

Autonomic dysreflexia in patients treated for overactive bladder due to neurologic disease. Autonomic dysreflexia associated with intradetrusor injections of BOTOX® could occur in patients treated for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition and may require prompt medical therapy. In clinical trials, the incidence of autonomic dysreflexia was greater in patients treated with BOTOX® 200 Units compared with placebo (1.5% versus 0.4%, respectively).

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you: have or have had bleeding problems; have plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; weakness of forehead muscles; trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; have symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI) and are being treated for urinary incontinence (symptoms of a urinary tract infection may include pain or burning with urination, frequent urination, or fever); have problems emptying your bladder on your own and are being treated for urinary incontinence; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® or BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® and BOTOX® Cosmetic include: dry mouth, discomfort or pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, neck pain, eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids, swelling of your eyelids, dry eyes; drooping eyebrows; and upper respiratory tract infection. In people being treated for urinary incontinence other side effects include: urinary tract infection, painful urination, and/or inability to empty your bladder on your own. If you have difficulty fully emptying your bladder after receiving BOTOX®, you may need to use disposable self-catheters to empty your bladder up to a few times each day until your bladder is able to start emptying again.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see BOTOX® full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Product Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

www.AllerganAesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

References

Data on File, Allergan; Situational Analysis, June 2020 . BOTOX® Prescribing Information, 2020. Data on File, Allergan; Peer-Reviewed Articles, 2018. BOTOX® Prescribing Information, 2020.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-aesthetics-celebrates-second-annual-botox-cosmetic-onabotulinumtoxina-day-301173148.html

SOURCE AbbVie