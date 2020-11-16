AE Industrial Partners Completes Sale-Leaseback Transaction with Allegiant Air

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today the completion of a sale and leaseback transaction with Allegiant Air ("Allegiant") involving four Airbus A319 aircraft. The transaction is the firm's first aircraft leasing transaction made from its AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund, an aircraft and engine leasing investment platform launched early this year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Allegiant and to complete the first aircraft leasing transaction for our AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund," said Mark Satran, Senior Managing Director at AEI. "We believe that Allegiant, with its low-cost, domestic leisure business model, is well-positioned for a strong return in 2021, as travelers look to reunite with family and friends. The workhorse nature of the A320 family aircraft is a great fit for our investors, and we're impressed by what Allegiant's management has rapidly accomplished during these turbulent times for the aviation industry."

"The investment from AEI will provide Allegiant with greater flexibility as we address an unprecedented time in the industry. We were happy with the results of this transaction and look forward to an ongoing collaboration," said Robert Neal, Treasurer and Vice President of Fleet & Corporate Finance at Allegiant.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

[email protected]

Or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ae-industrial-partners-completes-sale-leaseback-transaction-with-allegiant-air-301173384.html

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners