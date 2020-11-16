LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast company and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), announced today that it has named veteran television marketing executive, Ilana Susnow, as its Head of Marketing and Audience Development. Susnow, who is based in New York City, will oversee all marketing initiatives for PodcastOne and its numerous podcasts, including top shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, The LadyGang, Pitbull's From Negative to Positive and Off the Vine from Kaitlyn Bristowe.

LiveXLive's PodcastOne Nabs Veteran Marketing Executive Ilana Susnow

In the newly created position within the podcasting giant, Susnow will report directly to PodcastOne's CEO, Peter Morris. Her responsibilities will include developing and executing marketing strategy and audience growth for PodcastOne, including launching new shows and managing the lifecycle of all programs in the PodcastOne network. In addition, Susnow will have oversight and management of all paid media marketing campaigns, trade deals, event planning and PR, as well as collaborating with the sales team on integrations and talent relations

"I have known Ilana and admired her acumen and skills for almost 20 years. Her wealth of knowledge and innovative marketing strategies that capture audiences across all media mediums changes the game for us at PodcastOne. Her addition to our team increases our ability to reach listeners and potential listeners in ways we haven't before, further strengthening our position as an industry leader," said Peter Morris, CEO of PodcastOne.

"As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve and consumers are sourcing their content, podcast listenership is growing by leaps and bounds. There is unlimited potential in the ways we can seek, capture and engage audiences to spark listener growth and increase ad revenue opportunities. I am thrilled to bring my expertise to PodcastOne," said Susnow.

Before joining PodcastOne, Susnow was the Head of Marketing and Integrations for E.W. Scripp's syndicated talk show, "Pickler and Ben," executive produced by Faith Hill and Oprah veteran, Lisa Erspamer. Prior to that, Susnow spent over a decade at NBCUniversal where she last served as the VP of Marketing for the Domestic Television Distribution (DTD) group. In this role she led the division's company-wide synergies and spearheaded marketing initiatives for first-run and off-net show launches, as well as several sales teams including the Television and New Media team, US and Canada and the Syndicated Station Sales team. She also oversaw the affiliate relations team for first-run shows, including "Access Hollywood," "Steve Harvey," "Harry" and "The Meredith Vieira Show."

Previously, Susnow was the Director of Marketing for the DTD group, launching shows including the original syndicated run of "Deal or No Deal" and the off-net run of "30 Rock." Susnow also held the role of Manager, Marketing and Affiliate Relations at NBC and helped facilitate the launch of a business-to-business website for over 800 local stations as a result of the NBC and Universal Television merger.

Susnow graduated from the UCLA Anderson School of Management with a Master's Degree in Business Administration and also holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of California, Davis. She currently resides with her husband in Hoboken, New Jersey and is a proud 5-time triathlete.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Erin Brockovich, Amanda Cerney & Jacqueline Fernandez, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,500 since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visitwww.livexlive.com and follow us onFacebook,Instagram,TikTok,Twitter at @livexlive, andYouTube.

