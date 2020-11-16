WW Launches New myWW+™ with Major Enhancements to its Award-Winning App Designed to Help Make Losing Weight Easier

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), has introduced myWW+ which offers a more holistic approach to weight loss and wellness that focuses on food, activity, mindset and sleep - pillars of health which have a measurable impact on success. Building on the massive success of the myWW program and through a deeply enriching, more interactive and personalized app experience, myWW+ offers members a plan that works best for them with new tools designed to make weight loss easier.

In addition to featuring an all new Personal Assessment which will help people pinpoint the changes that will power their personal weight loss success, myWW+ delivers customized content powered by a smart personalization platform that uses machine learning and AI to identify the preferences of each unique member -- the more a member engages with the content and features, the more myWW+ delivers.

"As a human-centric technology company, we know how important it is for people to have a comprehensive app experience that helps them lose weight and get healthier so they can become the best version of themselves," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "Our myWW+ program offers a sought-after holistic wellness solution that is also highly customizable to fit your life, no matter where it takes you."

One of the newest features with myWW+ is the Weekly Check-in - a personalized, holistic view of your progress within the app. Members can now review how their week went and automatically receive a Progress Report to see the full picture related to food, activity, mindset and sleep. For the upcoming week, members create an Action Plan by selecting suggested actionable goals or creating their own. Their weekly goal will be displayed to help maintain focus throughout the week. With these new tools that digitize and customize behavioral goal-setting, people will stay engaged and on track to successfully reach their goals.

"With our expertise in behavior change, we go beyond the basics of education and guidance and offer a personalized, action-oriented approach for our members," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. "What's particularly compelling about myWW+ is that we have been able to scale behavior change like never before by taking science-based principles and translating them into digital tools to make the weight and wellness journey easier for all of our members."

In addition to understanding your progress and setting goals, myWW+ offers even more features focused on key wellness elements to make the weight loss journey easier and more successful, such as:

Food: New meal planning tools, such as "Meal Planner" and "What's In Your Fridge" (in beta) to help members customize what they want to eat throughout the week based on their eating preferences, time restrictions and the foods they have on hand.





Activity: A redesigned activity experience gives members a new way to view and understand daily activity, weekly goals and progress over time. Members can also continue to move in ways they love with on-demand equipment-free workouts through in-app content from partners such as FitOn and Aaptiv.





Mindset: WW now provides its science-backed mindset techniques in bite-sized audio sessions via new 5-Minute Coaching. These science-backed techniques are rooted in cognitive behavioral, acceptance-based, and positive psychology sciences and are organized by relevant categories such as Manage Eating, Help for Stress, etc.





Sleep: WW members can track sleep (manually or synced through a wearable) to get tailored advice and learn practical, science-based strategies to improve sleep habits.

The app still includes popular features, such as food, water and activity trackers, the barcode scanner, and Connect - WW's members-only digital community. Access to the WW app is included with all subscription-based memberships on the myWW+ program. The program is rooted in WW's scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints® system and ZeroPoint™ foods. WW remains a category leader, having been ranked for a decade as #1 "Best for Weight Loss" by health experts in U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets rankings.

About WW International, Inc.

WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

