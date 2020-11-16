KFC Releases Vintage Holiday Buckets To Celebrate The Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back feelings of nostalgia this holiday season with the re-release of some of its most famous holiday buckets. Since the 1960s, KFCs around the world have created different holiday-themed buckets year after year.

In the spirit of continuing this time-honored tradition, the fried chicken chain is going retro and bringing back the iconic 1966 and 1971 U.S. holiday buckets, as well as a new, vintage-inspired design for 2020.

Both the replica designs of the 1966 and 1971 holiday buckets have been recreated down to the smallest details, including the retired tagline, "North America's Hospitality Dish," featured on the 1966 bucket. The new holiday bucket design for 2020 was inspired by the brand's heritage buckets, but rounds out this year's lineup with some modern flair.

"KFC bucket meals have been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 60 years," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "Even though the holidays may look a little different this year, we hope our holiday buckets help everyone hark back to a simpler time and bring some comfort and joy to your homes and your families throughout the season."

KFC holiday buckets will be available in all U.S. restaurants beginning November 24. Limited quantities will be available of the 1966 and 1971 commemorative buckets. Fans can complete their holiday tablescape by collecting all three buckets in the 2020 holiday collection.

However you're celebrating this year, you can get your favorite KFC bucket meals by visiting your local KFC restaurant or ordering ahead for delivery or pickup where available through kfc.com, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Seamless.com, or the Seamless app.

KFC first introduced its now iconic bucket packaging in 1957 when Pete Harman, the owner of the first KFC franchised restaurant, purchased buckets and began advertising a bucket meal, which had 14 pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Today, more than 60 million buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken are sold in the U.S. each year.

