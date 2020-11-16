Viasat, Infostellar Sign Global Real-Time Earth Agreement

TOKYO and CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Infostellar Inc., a Japanese Ground Segment as a Service (GSaaS) start-up, today announced it signed a Real-Time Earth (RTE) agreement. Through the collaboration, Viasat will act as a market channel lead for Infostellar services in the U.S., Infostellar will act as a Japanese market channel lead for Viasat's growing RTE network and Viasat will become a preferred supplier of antennas for Infostellar's expanding network of ground stations.

Viasat's RTE network provides GSaaS globally to the commercial and government earth observation and remote sensing communities. The RTE service offers affordability and reduced latency through automation and geographic diversity on a pay-per-use basis. Viasat's RTE service supports next-generation and legacy low earth orbit (LEO) satellites using the S-, X- and Ka-bands, which enables satellite operators to meet current and future data requirements.

John Williams, vice president, RTE services at Viasat, commented, "Viasat is focused on changing how data is delivered from space. For example, our RTE solution increases the value of data by tapping into our global RTE antenna network that is strategically located worldwide to reduce latency. By aligning with Infostellar, we expect to drive the RTE industry forward as we grow our network in terms of locations, like in Japan, and cloud-based GSaaS capabilities."

Infostellar's flagship service, StellarStation, is a cloud-based software platform that enables the virtualization of ground stations around the world to provide GSaaS to leading companies in the emerging space economy. With backing from key industry players such as, Airbus Ventures, Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, and Sony, Infostellar is poised for substantial growth in the global space arena.

Naomi Kurahara, founder and CEO of Infostellar, added, "We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to join with Viasat in this cooperative RTE agreement. Our services and approach to the marketplace are very complementary and compatible, as are our diverse locations in key world markets. Having Viasat RTE as our market channel partner in the U.S., as well as our preferred supplier of ground stations truly positions Infostellar right at the center of the growing global GSaaS market."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

About Infostellar

Infostellar is a satellite 'Ground Segment as a Service' (GSaaS) provider. We provide flexible and scalable ground station services enabled by our cloud platform, 'StellarStation', which virtualizes ground station networks. By lowering the barriers to entry in the ground segment, Infostellar empowers newspace businesses to build better missions and improve the quality of their service. Founded in 2016, Infostellar is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has its European office in the UK.

For more information, visit https://www.infostellar.net/

Logos and images can be found at https://infostellar.net/media-kit



About StellarStation

StellarStation is a flexible, scalable, satellite ground station sharing platform. After a one-time setup, satellite operators can access any ground station across our global network. StellarStation also enables ground station owners to monetise their unused capacity by sharing it with satellite operators.

https://www.stellarstation.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's RTE GSaaS offering, including the benefits it provides to end-users; partnership with Infostellar; and benefits of the collaboration—including market channel access and Viasat being a preferred supplier of ground stations for Infostellar's expanding network of ground stations. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan with Infostellar; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly or operational failure; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers, and employees or the overall economy; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, and technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

