Yatra.com Announces Upcoming Year-end Conference Participation

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Yatra") (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading Corporate Travel Services provider, today announced its participation in the following virtual conferences during November and December 2020.

Sidoti & Co Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday November 19, 2020. CEO Dhruv Shringi's presentation will begin at 8:30am EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://investors.yatra.com/. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings.

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on December 9, 2020. CEO Dhruv Shringi will be presenting at the conference. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://investors.yatra.com/.

A replay of all the webcasts will be available for 90 days following each presentation.

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 103,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

