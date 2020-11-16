  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rexford Industrial to Participate in Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference; Updates Investor Presentation

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:REXR +0.3%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will participate in Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on November 17-19, 2020. On the morning of November 16, 2020, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial
Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns interests in 233 properties with approximately 28.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Stephen Swett
424 256 2153 ext. 401
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rexford-industrial-to-participate-in-nareits-reitworld-2020-annual-conference-updates-investor-presentation-301173352.html

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.


