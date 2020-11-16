  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
LAIX Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 26, 2020

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:LAIX +3.33%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 26, 2020, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 26, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 27, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-396-2308

International:

+1-647-689-5527

Mainland China:

400-048-6136 or 400-043-3098

Hong Kong:

+852-5803-0358

Conference ID:

5312108

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.laix.com/investors.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.laix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LAIX Inc.
Harry He
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group Investor Relations
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laix-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-november-26-2020-301173338.html

SOURCE LAIX Inc.


