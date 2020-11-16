IGEN's Nimbo Tracking signs New Dealership Groups in Southern California

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Nimbo Tracking a leading innovator of consumer automotive IT services, today announced the signing of Dealership Agreements with Nissan and Ford Franchise Dealerships located in the Southern California region, with an initial Pre-Load or Total Lot Activation of approximately 700 new vehicles. Nimbo Tracking Inventory Management System will enable timely and accurate inventory management of all new vehicles along with creating a profit center for marketing Nimbo Tracking products and services to consumers purchasing new vehicles.

VP & GM Abel Sierra of IGEN Networks Corp stated, "This is our first Pre-Load deployments over the T-Mobile Network. It will set a precedent with the T-Mobile Business sales channels under the "Sell-With" program as each Dealership deployment generates monthly residual revenues and activations. Combined with our existing Dealership group deployments, we have closed the gap for the number of automotive activations since the start of the COVID pandemic. Combined with the T-Mobile IoT Market Place and the Hyperion Partner channels, we are now marketing the IGEN Product Line through all of T-Mobile's Business channels."

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation creates software services for the consumer automotive and asset management industries. The solutions enable consumers and customers to mitigate risk, protect their families, improve productivity and actively manage their automotive and commercial assets.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit: www.igennetworks.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

