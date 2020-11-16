  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Parsons Eclipses $450M in OTA Awards

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:PSN +1.85%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2020

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it has eclipsed more than $200 million in other transaction awards (OTAs) from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2020, and more than $450 million since 2018. The company's OTA acceleration is aligned to its rapid growth strategy, agile research and development approach, and innovative technology investments.

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

"As a leading defense technology company, we're focused on quickly delivering the most advanced operational capabilities that help protect our warfighter against future threats," said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer of Parsons. "Our company's agility and scalability, combined with an innovative R&D and acquisition approach, align perfectly with the Department of Defense's requirement to field disruptive mission-ready capabilities quickly."

Parsons is focused on leading, next-generation technology development for the nation's warfighters across the all-domain battlespace. The awards focus on hypersonic weapons; artificial intelligence and machine learning; improved fire control systems; radars; sensor systems; knowledge-as-a-service; threat simulators; directed energy; C5ISR; full-spectrum cyber; and joint all-domain command and control (JADC2).

To learn more about Parsons, please visit: www.parsons.com/

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-eclipses-450m-in-ota-awards-301173284.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


