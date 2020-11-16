WeTrade Group announced the official launch of Nasdaq transfer and plans to raise no more than $100 million dollors.

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group (US:WETG) announced the official launch of Nasdaq transfer and plans to raise no more than $100 million dollars. Univest Securities is the main underwriter. Hopu Fund, AVIC Capital, etc. have signed a subscription agreement.

WeTrade Group currently listed on US OTC board, and now it has met the Nasdaq's transfer conditions. The company's current market value is about 2 billion US dollars. WeTrade Group is the world's first technical service provider of Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses. It is the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field. It is also the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system.

Univest Securities, LLC. ("Univest") is an U.S. FINRA registered and licensed broker-dealer founded on wall street in 1993. They are among few firms who have the infrastructure and know-how to legally and efficiently serve clients in both China and U.S.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group is the world's first technical service provider of Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses. It is the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field. It is also the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system. Through powerful technology and big data, The cloud Intelligent System YCloud strengthens user marketing relationship tracking and CPS income management. And YCloud helps customers increase revenue through multi-channel data analysis, AI fission, improvement of the supply chain system, increased payment scenarios, and team leader management.

So far, YCloud's business has successfully landed in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries, covering the micro-business industry, tourism industry, hotel industry, live streaming industry, medical beauty industry and traditional retail industry. WeTrade Group is also accelerating its globalization. In the future, WeTrade Group will cooperate with many global social companies such as Kakao Talk, Line, Whatsapp, Ohho and Bluchat.

For more information and product demos:

http://www.wetradegroup.net

Media Contact:

+86-186-1124-1126

[email protected]

IR Contact:

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wetrade-group-announced-the-official-launch-of-nasdaq-transfer-and-plans-to-raise-no-more-than-100-million-dollors-301173456.html

SOURCE WeTrade Group Inc.