Windtree Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates

WARRINGTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided key business updates.

Key Business and Financial Updates

Announced the dosing of the first patient in the Company's Phase 2 study of istaroxime for the acute treatment of early cardiogenic shock. The Phase 2 study is an international, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled study to assess the effect of istaroxime in patients with early cardiogenic shock due to heart failure. This study will include 60 patients (30 assigned to istaroxime and 30 assigned to placebo) receiving study drug infusion over 24 hours. The primary endpoint is the change in systolic blood pressure over six hours after initiating the infusion. Secondary endpoints will include characterization of blood pressure changes over 24 hours, the number of patients requiring rescue therapy (vasopressors, inotropes or mechanical devices), assessment of renal function and measures associated with safety and tolerability.

Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of an Investigational New Drug application for a Phase 2 clinical trial studying lyophilized lucinactant, its synthetic KL4 surfactant, in COVID-19 associated lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients. The initial study will evaluate changes in physiological parameters in patients who are intubated and mechanically ventilated for COVID-19 associated lung injury and ARDS. The study will evaluate the dosing regimen, tolerability, and functional changes in gas exchange and lung compliance after KL4 surfactant administration. The Company plans to enroll up to 20 patients with COVID-19 and ARDS who are on mechanical ventilation, from 4 to 5 U.S. sites beginning in the fourth quarter with results expected in one to two quarters.

With Windtree focused on KL4 surfactant development in COVID-19 lung Injury, it has been decided Lee's Pharmaceutical (HK) (the license partner for KL4 surfactant in Asia ) will execute the AEROSURF bridge study in premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) within its licensed territory. Lee's will continue to fund clinical development of Aerosurf with Windtree providing technical support.

Presented a corporate overview at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference in September.

"Windtree has made significant progress on advancing our clinical and regulatory goals over the past quarter," said Craig Fraser, president, and chief executive officer of Windtree. "With the IND acceptance by the FDA, we expect to start our clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 associated lung injury in the next several weeks. We are working with top institutions and investigators and both interest and urgency for the study has only increased given the recent surge in COVID-19 rates and the further understanding of the harmful impact of the virus on these patients' lungs. In the third quarter we were also pleased to start dosing in our Phase 2 trial of istaroxime for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock in heart failure patients and will continue to work to expand sites to ramp enrollment for this trial globally. We continue to focus on the successful execution of our planned upcoming milestones this quarter, and anticipate 2021 to be another meaningful year with important milestones and pipeline progress including the planned start of the next acute heart failure study with istaroxime."

Select Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2020

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported an operating loss of $8.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses were $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in research and development expenses is primarily due to increases in clinical program costs.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $4.8 million, compared to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to an increase in professional fees and $0.9 million in severance costs associated with the departure of two executives during the third quarter of 2020.

The Company reported a net loss of $9.0 million ($0.54 per basic share) on 16.6 million weighted-average common shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million ($0.66 per basic share) on 10.7 million weighted average common shares outstanding for the comparable period in 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $22.4 million which is expected to be sufficient to fund operations through at least the next twelve months.

Readers are referred to, and encouraged to read in its entirety, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2020, which includes detailed discussions about the Company's business plans and operations, financial condition and results of operations.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate istaroxime being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock in heart failure. Windtree has also focused on developing AEROSURF® as a non-invasive surfactant treatment for premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome, and is facilitating transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK, while Windtree evaluates other uses for its synthetic KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute pulmonary conditions including lung injury due to COVID-19 infection. Also in its portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



September

30, 2020



December

31, 2019





Unaudited









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,356



$ 22,578

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,692





1,283

Total current assets



24,048





23,861



















Property and equipment, net



702





798

Restricted cash



154





154

Operating lease right-of-use assets



855





1,390

Intangible assets



77,090





77,090

Goodwill



15,682





15,682

Total assets

$ 118,531



$ 118,975



















LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 726



$ 1,708

Collaboration and device development payable, net



-





1,972

Accrued expenses



4,279





3,226

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



605





750

Loans payable - current portion



704





161

Total current liabilities



6,314





7,817



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion



358





794

Loans payable - non-current portion



2,364





4,608

Restructured debt liability - contingent milestone payments



15,000





15,000

Other liabilities



2,400





-

Deferred tax liabilities



16,370





15,821

Total liabilities



42,806





44,040



















Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 16,921,506 and 13,697,419 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 16,921,482 and 13,697,395 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



17





14

Additional paid-in capital



788,996





763,097

Accumulated deficit



(710,234)





(685,122)

Treasury stock (at cost); 24 shares



(3,054)





(3,054)

Total stockholders' equity



75,725





74,935

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 118,531



$ 118,975



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019



































Revenues:































License revenue with affiliate

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 198

Total revenues



-





-





-





198



































Expenses:































Research and development



3,882





3,792





11,838





10,547

General and administrative



4,823





3,395





11,518





9,990

Total operating expenses



8,705





7,187





23,356





20,537

Operating loss



(8,705)





(7,187)





(23,356)





(20,339)



































Other (expense) income:































Interest income



21





25





115





124

Interest expense



(46)





(105)





(121)





(358)

Other (expense) income, net



(290)





141





(1,750)





473

Total other (expense) income, net



(315)





61





(1,756)





239



































Net loss

$ (9,020)



$ (7,126)



$ (25,112)



$ (20,100)



































Net loss per common share































Basic and diluted

$ (0.54)



$ (0.66)



$ (1.65)



$ (1.87)



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding































Basic and diluted



16,579





10,730





15,228





10,724



