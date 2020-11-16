  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PharmAbcine to present the final data of Phase IIa rGBM trial at SNO 2020

November 16, 2020 | About: XKRX:208340 -1.58%

PR Newswire

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks) announced today that the company will present the final results of the Phase IIa clinical trial of Olinvacimab for rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients at SNO (Society of Neuro-Oncology) 2020.

PharmAbcineLogo (PRNewsfoto/PharmAbcine)

The clinical study was conducted in Australia from 2016- 2017. In the study, 25% of the patients had stable disease and 40% of the patients had relief from brain edema. The data from the study suggested the possibility of using Olinvacimab for rGBM patients who no longer respond to Avastin in treating severe brain edema.

In 2017, PharmAbcine received approval from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for the Phase II clinical study of Olinvacimab for Avastin-refractory rGBM patients. Furthermore, Olinvacimab received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from both the US FDA and the Korean MFSD (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) in 2018. Beginning in 2019, the Phase II clinical trial is currently on-going.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and malignant primary brain tumor with a fast growth rate. Recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM) is a disease in which the GBM recur after surgery and drug/radiation therapy. It is known that rGBM has an average life expectancy of about 4 months and causes extensive brain edema.

About Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting is the world's largest neuro-oncology society held every year. This year marks 25th event with more than 2600 researchers and experts participating from more than 40 countries around the world. Through this event, many global pharmaceutical companies will present various cutting-edge technologies and advance their academic and research efforts in the field of neuro-oncology. SNO 2020 will be held virtually from November 19 to 21.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmabcine-to-present-the-final-data-of-phase-iia-rgbm-trial-at-sno-2020-301172595.html

SOURCE PharmAbcine


