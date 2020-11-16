Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Stevens Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medtronic PLC, Visa Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Walmart Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XBI, REGN, MDT, V, ADBE, SBUX, PG, PEP, UNP, LLY, TMO, UNH, TSLA, CVS, BDX, LIN, BRK.B, NEE, XOM, MCD, AMT, SYK, CMG, BBY, CPRT, AOS, ETSY, CTAS, KO, GSK, SAP, BA, SHW, ROST, FB, EQIX, BBL, D, ROP, UA, ULTA, CBOE, SNE, HSY, MKTX, ORCL, VALE, EXR, LB, GPS, NVS, FDX, RHI, TLK, EXPD, IP, TEVA, LEN, CHD, BUD, CRH, SE, TTWO, BP, MCO, MYL, AZN, HMC, FAST, FOX, HWM, ANET, PAYX, CAG, TDG, MNST, NDAQ, VRSN, GRMN, LUMN, ODFL, NOC, MPC, WY, VFC, C, TFX,
- Added Positions: FXI, FIS, ATVI, EEM, XLF, GDX, MRK, TGT, HON, NOW, GS, INTU, BHP, CERN, K, JCI,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, NFLX, NKE, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, VRTX, PM, PFE, QCOM, GOOG, AVGO, MMM, T, MO, ABBV, FISV, ROK, INFO, GM, TSCO, RIO, CLX, DD, KMB,
- Sold Out: WMT, JNJ, LMT, HD, DUK, INTC, GILD, ACN, AMD, VZ, TMUS, PYPL, GOOGL, BLK, CVX, SPGI, MMC, ABT, TJX, DPZ, CMI, IBM, BAC, DG, MA, ORLY, BAX, NVO, EA, MKC, AAP, ENIA, EBAY, MSFT, XLNX, PNC, EC, WBA, KR, SNPS, CS, ITUB, HRL, SRE, PVH, FTNT, AZO, LHX, ELP, TROW, ALL, ADP, GE, PSO, BRFS, AVAL,
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 695,200 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.78%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 357,109 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.23%
- ISHARES TRUST (FXI) - 323,200 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.14%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI) - 93,500 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 18,098 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $566.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 18,098 shares as of .New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 88,440 shares as of .New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 45,057 shares as of .New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 14,521 shares as of .New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 81,019 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (FXI)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 357.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 323,200 shares as of .Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 2061.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 41,796 shares as of .Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 1589.60%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 72,264 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 228.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 148,900 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 695,200 shares as of .Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 357,109 shares as of .Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 94.84%. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.15%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 5,629 shares as of .Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 78.57%. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.17%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 5,163 shares as of .Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 63.6%. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 39,864 shares as of .Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.6%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 43,647 shares as of .Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 95.7%. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.28%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 731 shares as of .Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stevens Capital Management Lp reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.65%. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.97%. Stevens Capital Management Lp still held 2,501 shares as of .
