Fred Alger Management Inc Buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Natera Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Novartis AG, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: QCOM +0.96% NTRA +0.61% AMD +1.15% TSM +5.56% ALGN +0.16% RNG +0.31% IRTC +4.65% SAIL -1.52% FBRX +2.7% GNRC -0.54% TGT +1.45%

New York, NY, based Investment company Fred Alger Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Natera Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iRhythm Technologies Inc, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Novartis AG, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, eHealth Inc, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fred Alger Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Fred Alger Management Inc owns 456 stocks with a total value of $34.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 636,244 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,791,780 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 14,098,809 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 5,359,976 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,508,733 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.6 and $238.11, with an estimated average price of $176.49. The stock is now traded at around $261.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 503,640 shares as of .

New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,386,924 shares as of .

New Purchase: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 465,832 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 78,417 shares as of .

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,981 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Fred Alger Management Inc initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $79.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 147,568 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 4988.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,933,539 shares as of .

Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Natera Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,558,291 shares as of .

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1171.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,870,992 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 305.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,053,528 shares as of .

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 492.95%. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $457.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 365,854 shares as of .

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Fred Alger Management Inc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 102.44%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $297.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 670,287 shares as of .

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $45.12 and $52.58, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $454.43 and $535.6, with an estimated average price of $505.43.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Fred Alger Management Inc sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $19.42 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.61.



