  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

New South Capital Management Inc Buys Viasat Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: VSAT +5.06% DISCK +3.92% AMN +0.35% QRTEA +1% IWS +1.59% CXW +2.05%

Memphis, TN, based Investment company New South Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, FedEx Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, New South Capital Management Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+south+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 744,034 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 9,254,148 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  3. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 123,390 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.59%
  4. Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,317,767 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 269,760 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%
New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 246,769 shares as of .

Added: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,561,068 shares as of .

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 216,951 shares as of .

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWS)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)