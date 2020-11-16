New South Capital Management Inc Buys Viasat Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Qurate Retail Inc

Memphis, TN, based Investment company New South Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Discovery Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, FedEx Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New South Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, New South Capital Management Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMN,

AMN, Added Positions: VSAT, VRT, UPLD, ENS, DISCK, AQUA, AJRD, STAY, FLS,

VSAT, VRT, UPLD, ENS, DISCK, AQUA, AJRD, STAY, FLS, Reduced Positions: ZBRA, TMO, OTEX, AZO, FISV, BAM, FMC, FDX, LSXMK, SWK, AVTR, NLSN, MSM, DISH, TGNA, XYL, GIB, SCI, HBI, LKQ, DOX, RUSHA, WLTW, HHC, KMPR, SSNC, IGSB, DORM, BMY,

ZBRA, TMO, OTEX, AZO, FISV, BAM, FMC, FDX, LSXMK, SWK, AVTR, NLSN, MSM, DISH, TGNA, XYL, GIB, SCI, HBI, LKQ, DOX, RUSHA, WLTW, HHC, KMPR, SSNC, IGSB, DORM, BMY, Sold Out: QRTEA, IWS, CXW,

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 744,034 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.57% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 9,254,148 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 123,390 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.59% Open Text Corp (OTEX) - 3,317,767 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 269,760 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%

New South Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 246,769 shares as of .

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 43.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,561,068 shares as of .

New South Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 216,951 shares as of .

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

New South Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.1.