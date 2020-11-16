  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: OVV +3.48% XEC +2.99% PDCE +1.96%

Investment company Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC
  1. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 5,041,512 shares, 66.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 520,614 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 668,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.26%. The holding were 5,041,512 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.4%. The holding were 520,614 shares as of .

New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 668,000 shares as of .



