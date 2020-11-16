Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc

Investment company Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 5,041,512 shares, 66.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 520,614 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 668,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 66.26%. The holding were 5,041,512 shares as of .New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.4%. The holding were 520,614 shares as of .New Purchase: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)
Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 668,000 shares as of .
