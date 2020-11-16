Marcho Partners LLP Buys Unity Software Inc, Shopify Inc, Sea

Investment company Marcho Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Shopify Inc, Sea, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marcho Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Marcho Partners LLP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Marcho Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marcho+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 509,278 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.65% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 53,926 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.61% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 429,658 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50% Unity Software Inc (U) - 520,040 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 181,150 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.54%

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.94%. The holding were 520,040 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.17%. The holding were 41,225 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $11.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 2,059,423 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 293,684 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $64.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 139,598 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.27%. The holding were 509,278 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 181,150 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1301.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 53,926 shares as of .

Marcho Partners LLP added to a holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 741,175 shares as of .