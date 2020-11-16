JT Stratford LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Lowe's Inc

Investment company JT Stratford LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, Lowe's Inc, Adobe Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2020Q3, JT Stratford LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 128,989 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.61% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 404,861 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.81% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 82,966 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.43% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 57,847 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.48% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 100,582 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 100,582 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 14,410 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,217 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,302 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,389 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,752 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 397.43%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 82,966 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 128,989 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 404,861 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 57,847 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 19,655 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 109.97%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 116,232 shares as of .

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.