Nicholas Co Inc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Global Payments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Nicholas Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Fiserv Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Global Payments Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, LivaNova PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Co Inc . As of 2020Q3, Nicholas Co Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CRL, PTC, PODD, TNDM, OMCL, DD, JNPR, COUP, PATK, Added Positions: TXN, HON, FISV, TFC, MIME, KO, BURL, STZ, MCHP, TJX, CDW, TFX, FLT, CSCO, MDLZ, BMY, BECN, RJF, D, ADI, CVX, SCHW, CVS, COP, VZ, ECOL, NTRS, T, NXRT, JPM, LOVE, MRK, XLNX, SNN, IBM, PSMT, ADC, AJG, AVY, CB, CNS, CYBR, MDT, SYY, ZEN, WPC, CMS, TRHC, STE, DLR, EXLS, PG, PNC, OTIS, HOLX, NWL, GO, CSV, WEC,

AAPL, WLTW, GPN, AMZN, MSFT, CRM, FB, GWRE, LIVN, BL, RPAY, LSCC, VRNS, LLY, DGX, TWLO, TMO, RMD, BMCH, SNA, ABT, QTWO, PCTY, PFE, HCSG, BJ, TGT, EMR, DSGX, PKI, MXIM, MMC, LKQ, LZB, FIS, EVOP, Sold Out: GIS, DIS, HYG, TILE, JNK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 723,660 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,212,538 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,725 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 235,389 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Aon PLC (AON) - 476,790 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 60,985 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 105,370 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,380 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.43 and $116.09, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $99.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 56,260 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $98.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,430 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 79,030 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 566.47%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 295,245 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 456,500 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 298,945 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 874,545 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 1082.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 151,800 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 27.18%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $225.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 162,480 shares as of .

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in Interface Inc. The sale prices were between $5.99 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $7.45.

Nicholas Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2.