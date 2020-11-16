BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

Investment company BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, Zai Lab, NVIDIA Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PDD, ZLAB, NVCR, HTHT, NKE, MAR, BILI, MLCO,
- Added Positions: EDU, TAL, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: BABA,
- Sold Out: AMD, ZTO,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,528,884 shares, 28.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 5,885,002 shares, 28.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.88%
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,709,698 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1965.15%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,374,327 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 684,732 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.02%. The holding were 3,374,327 shares as of .New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $73.3 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $80.26. The stock is now traded at around $103.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 684,732 shares as of .New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.05 and $111.31, with an estimated average price of $79.67. The stock is now traded at around $124.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 138,152 shares as of .New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 319,757 shares as of .New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 65,140 shares as of .Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 1965.15%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.58%. The holding were 1,709,698 shares as of .Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $74.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.02%. The holding were 5,885,002 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 375.89%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of .Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.
