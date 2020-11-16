Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Centene Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNC,

CNC, Added Positions: ADNT, COMM, ADS,

ADNT, COMM, ADS, Reduced Positions: URI, DELL, AMP, LBTYK, SNX, PWR, BERY, CE, AIZ, XPO, NRG, ARW, HCA, AVGO, UNVR, WHR, AL, GRA, CCK, AMG, LNC, WDC, FLEX, HBI, OI, SU, AER,

For the details of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lyrical+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,942,626 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,808,457 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 1,565,647 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Celanese Corp (CE) - 2,678,148 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,861,040 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,815,099 shares as of .