Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Centene Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNC,
- Added Positions: ADNT, COMM, ADS,
- Reduced Positions: URI, DELL, AMP, LBTYK, SNX, PWR, BERY, CE, AIZ, XPO, NRG, ARW, HCA, AVGO, UNVR, WHR, AL, GRA, CCK, AMG, LNC, WDC, FLEX, HBI, OI, SU, AER,
These are the top 5 holdings of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,942,626 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,808,457 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 1,565,647 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Celanese Corp (CE) - 2,678,148 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,861,040 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,815,099 shares as of .
