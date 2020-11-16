  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Centene Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: CNC -0.74%

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 33 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,942,626 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  2. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,808,457 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  3. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 1,565,647 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  4. Celanese Corp (CE) - 2,678,148 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  5. Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,861,040 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 2,815,099 shares as of .



