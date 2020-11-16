Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, The RealReal Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Avalon Global Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Five Below Inc, CarMax Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, The RealReal Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 300,000 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 200,000 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,390 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,020 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 33,500 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $95.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41.

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.