Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, 3M Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Nasdaq Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, 3M Co, Texas Instruments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Nasdaq Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co owns 68 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGLT, MMM, TXN, AVGO, FITB, VRTX, LVS, MAR, WFC,
- Added Positions: AGG, VOO, VZ, DIS, IEMG, NKE, CB, ALL, CMCSA, XOM, V, JPM, CCI, MA, AMT, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL, CRM, UPS, FB, HD, AAPL, RACE, IEFA, TMO, TFC, PG, BSX, ADBE, WMT, CME, EW, PEP, HON, DUK, D, NEE, UNH, LIN, ORCL, PH, CSCO, CSX, CAT, CVX,
- Sold Out: NDAQ, AMAT, INTC, GNRC, IWM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with VZ. Click here to check it out.
- VZ 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of VZ
- Peter Lynch Chart of VZ
For the details of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lockheed+martin+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 1,445,000 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00%
- ISHARES TRUST (IYR) - 1,958,200 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 402,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU) - 1,924,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,940,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.43%
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of .New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,980 shares as of .New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of .New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,580 shares as of .New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 254,220 shares as of .New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,820 shares as of .Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 84.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,800 shares as of .Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 115,681 shares as of .Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 134.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 70,232 shares as of .Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 100.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 66,658 shares as of .Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 73,907 shares as of .Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:
1. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying