  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: GILD +0.04% MRK -0.5% ASAN +0.98% PLTR -2.29% LH +0.26% AIMT +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Lumina Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Asana Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumina Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lumina Fund Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumina Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumina+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lumina Fund Management LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,001 shares, 73.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 6,200 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 15,300 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Sold Out: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lumina Fund Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lumina Fund Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lumina Fund Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)