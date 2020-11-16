Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Asana Inc, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lumina Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Merck Inc, Asana Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumina Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lumina Fund Management LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,001 shares, 73.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 6,200 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 15,300 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of .

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of .

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.