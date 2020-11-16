Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Global Payments Inc, Ecolab Inc

Investment company Pearl River Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dominion Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Global Payments Inc, Ecolab Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pearl River Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pearl River Capital, LLC owns 345 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: D, MRK, V, EA, AMT, MSFT, BKNG, DLTR, CVX, ABBV, TFC, LLY, MAS, PCAR, LIN, MS, C, SPLK, K, UNH, FDX, XLNX, Z, ES, FSLR, ADBE, EPAM, GILD, NDAQ, ORCL, EFX, RMD, MTD, DGX, CF, GD, KSU, GPS, CONE, AMED, BK, QCOM, UAL, FTV, PZZA, HCA, O, RH, LHCG, NRG, EVRG, INCY, TER, TSN, GOOGL, KNX, DXCM, F, CB, RL, STT, SYF, HRL, ZION, HAL, CHH, UHS, HII, SYNH, TDOC, GRMN, SFM, APA, SAM, EOG, AVGO, LITE, DLR, ITW, LNT, CL, KMB, IQV, EIX, REG, MSGS, RDFN, DOV, MCHP, ANTM, TWOU, CMS, CDNS, FANG, DKS, IDA, WDC, OLLI, LNG, OSK, PRU, PWR, WEX, EEFT, HRC, MAR, MPW, NDSN, ON, ROL, TFX, CROX, KMI, RARE, BXMT, STZ, DECK, IGT, MTSI, IT, PBCT, PNW, WLK, LGIH, KHC, INVH, DD, EW, PEAK, JLL, MSA, TTEK, TRGP, CCK, OSTK, RS, POOL, SBNY, JBT, TWTR, UNVR, AVT, MMS, NAV, QTWO, APPF, ENV, AYX, ESTC, NSP, AEIS, AMG, ADC, CHE, DTE, ENS, ELS, EXAS, FE, BEN, IP, LPX, MSM, UBSI, L, BWXT, ALRM, AVLR, AIV, BLKB, BYD, NEE, HFC, IIVI, MDC, MKSI, RPM, THC, CCXI, BERY, AGIO, WING, AVA, OPCH, CFR, EQT, TXRH, WST, WAL, IRBT, QRTEA, EVR, PFSI, MUSA, BOX, SNAP, BAND, BC, CNP, DCI, JEF, NVAX, PTC, PCH, TRV, TMO, DAL, BLUE, DCPH, AQUA, ARE, ADI, BRK.B, EV, FMC, SR, NJR, VFC, AWI, PRI, KKR, LPLA, VAC, FEYE, OGS, HLNE, BJ, RDN, OPK, SWCH, AMKR, SBRA, HBAN, NOV, NRZ, COTY,

D, MRK, V, EA, AMT, MSFT, BKNG, DLTR, CVX, ABBV, TFC, LLY, MAS, PCAR, LIN, MS, C, SPLK, K, UNH, FDX, XLNX, Z, ES, FSLR, ADBE, EPAM, GILD, NDAQ, ORCL, EFX, RMD, MTD, DGX, CF, GD, KSU, GPS, CONE, AMED, BK, QCOM, UAL, FTV, PZZA, HCA, O, RH, LHCG, NRG, EVRG, INCY, TER, TSN, GOOGL, KNX, DXCM, F, CB, RL, STT, SYF, HRL, ZION, HAL, CHH, UHS, HII, SYNH, TDOC, GRMN, SFM, APA, SAM, EOG, AVGO, LITE, DLR, ITW, LNT, CL, KMB, IQV, EIX, REG, MSGS, RDFN, DOV, MCHP, ANTM, TWOU, CMS, CDNS, FANG, DKS, IDA, WDC, OLLI, LNG, OSK, PRU, PWR, WEX, EEFT, HRC, MAR, MPW, NDSN, ON, ROL, TFX, CROX, KMI, RARE, BXMT, STZ, DECK, IGT, MTSI, IT, PBCT, PNW, WLK, LGIH, KHC, INVH, DD, EW, PEAK, JLL, MSA, TTEK, TRGP, CCK, OSTK, RS, POOL, SBNY, JBT, TWTR, UNVR, AVT, MMS, NAV, QTWO, APPF, ENV, AYX, ESTC, NSP, AEIS, AMG, ADC, CHE, DTE, ENS, ELS, EXAS, FE, BEN, IP, LPX, MSM, UBSI, L, BWXT, ALRM, AVLR, AIV, BLKB, BYD, NEE, HFC, IIVI, MDC, MKSI, RPM, THC, CCXI, BERY, AGIO, WING, AVA, OPCH, CFR, EQT, TXRH, WST, WAL, IRBT, QRTEA, EVR, PFSI, MUSA, BOX, SNAP, BAND, BC, CNP, DCI, JEF, NVAX, PTC, PCH, TRV, TMO, DAL, BLUE, DCPH, AQUA, ARE, ADI, BRK.B, EV, FMC, SR, NJR, VFC, AWI, PRI, KKR, LPLA, VAC, FEYE, OGS, HLNE, BJ, RDN, OPK, SWCH, AMKR, SBRA, HBAN, NOV, NRZ, COTY, Added Positions: MA, WMT, BAC, YUM, GNRC, MTB, ATUS, ORLY, JKHY, PANW, XOM, KMX, ESS, WYNN, QRVO, PAYC, HSY, NFLX, CNC, ACAD, AMAT, FIS, FL, VRSN, NLOK, SPR, LNC, DISCA, CZR, USFD, APH, YETI, AGCO, LEA, WELL, CPRI, CIEN, RGLD, OMC, INGR, NUVA, CLX, LDOS, NVRO, EVBG, PHM, ZBRA, HIG, ITGR, EPR, POWI, BDX,

MA, WMT, BAC, YUM, GNRC, MTB, ATUS, ORLY, JKHY, PANW, XOM, KMX, ESS, WYNN, QRVO, PAYC, HSY, NFLX, CNC, ACAD, AMAT, FIS, FL, VRSN, NLOK, SPR, LNC, DISCA, CZR, USFD, APH, YETI, AGCO, LEA, WELL, CPRI, CIEN, RGLD, OMC, INGR, NUVA, CLX, LDOS, NVRO, EVBG, PHM, ZBRA, HIG, ITGR, EPR, POWI, BDX, Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, LHX, SRE, SBUX, RTX, AMD, WSM, MMC, IFF, DBX, ANET, MU, COF, NTRS, WAT, AVB, ICE, FTNT, FLIR, JCOM, PSX, HD, W, GLOB, TRU, OHI, IOVA, THS, FAF, AN, QLYS, BHF, PGR, KBH, UI, CAH, HTA, WWE, MCD, CAG, TGTX, KIM, ALL, VMI, RBC, JNPR, STMP, MGP, UDR, EBS, JBL, EQR, ALNY,

AMZN, AAPL, LHX, SRE, SBUX, RTX, AMD, WSM, MMC, IFF, DBX, ANET, MU, COF, NTRS, WAT, AVB, ICE, FTNT, FLIR, JCOM, PSX, HD, W, GLOB, TRU, OHI, IOVA, THS, FAF, AN, QLYS, BHF, PGR, KBH, UI, CAH, HTA, WWE, MCD, CAG, TGTX, KIM, ALL, VMI, RBC, JNPR, STMP, MGP, UDR, EBS, JBL, EQR, ALNY, Sold Out: FB, GPN, ECL, JNJ, BIIB, CME, SO, DUK, NOW, JPM, CRM, FISV, GDDY, SCHW, ABT, GS, VRTX, BAX, TTWO, ROST, SJM, PFE, SYK, IBM, CXO, INTU, SHW, WFC, KO, VLO, MASI, OKTA, PLAN, MCK, NUE, ZS, ROK, PLD, GM, CCI, EXC, VRSK, RNG, FR, EHTH, PS, DOX, PH, RGA, NOC, TXN, GL, TDG, PXD, VZ, KLAC, LH, LB, MAN, MDLZ, PSA, AMP, MGM, OKE, TGT, COR, CPB, FITB, HR, WDAY, ZEN, AFG, GIS, OLN, LEN, RAMP, BA, CPRT, HEI, JWN, SLB, WERN, CIT, COP, DVN, PB, STLD, BKI, NTNX, LAMR, MUR, CBOE, MHK, PK, GH, ADS, BRO, CW, PENN, XYL, HLI, APPN, CSX, SSNC, PFPT, ANSS, COO, GBCI, ICUI, CSGP, HIW, MAA, LYB, ABM, DHI, ENTG, FRC, JHG, DPZ, NSC, SNV, ZBH, WRB, CFX, VRT, MRNA, CACI, CRUS, DRE, FCN, SMG, SUI, TOL, PODD, CDK, HUN, PPC, RSG, FOLD, ARW, AZO, BKH, EWBC, NATI, NBIX, NBL, VTR, RP, POST, OUT, ALLO, PCG, UMPQ, APLE,

For the details of Pearl River Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pearl+river+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 39,457 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 36,598 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Mastercard Inc (MA) - 8,888 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.39% Visa Inc (V) - 15,021 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 21,294 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 39,457 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 36,598 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 15,021 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 21,294 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,371 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 108.39%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,888 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,786 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 173.32%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 88,342 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 338.70%. The purchase prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15. The stock is now traded at around $102.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,153 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 349.12%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,424 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 373.93%. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $118.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of .

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42.