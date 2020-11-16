Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, Sells iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Hilton Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, FIDELITY COV TRS, Caterpillar Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hilton Capital Management, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $830 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDIS, DLR, ARE, FCPT, SPDN, VWOB, RWM, XLC, ABT, VGLT, BABA, ATR, ACB, V, XEL, MRK, GMS1, ISH, CRSM,

FDIS, DLR, ARE, FCPT, SPDN, VWOB, RWM, XLC, ABT, VGLT, BABA, ATR, ACB, V, XEL, MRK, GMS1, ISH, CRSM, Added Positions: IGSB, EMB, CAT, PGX, CMCSA, PEP, DG, HLI, MSFT, D, ACN, ISD, HYG, VZ, FB, ABBV, LOW, BMY,

IGSB, EMB, CAT, PGX, CMCSA, PEP, DG, HLI, MSFT, D, ACN, ISD, HYG, VZ, FB, ABBV, LOW, BMY, Reduced Positions: MBB, SCHO, PFE, JLS, AAPL, VCSH, WMT, NEE, BAH, COLD, KO, UNH, JNJ, RSG, TRI, CL, ICE, AMZN, BR, JQC, VTA, BANX, CRL, QTS, IWF, PG, PRMW,

MBB, SCHO, PFE, JLS, AAPL, VCSH, WMT, NEE, BAH, COLD, KO, UNH, JNJ, RSG, TRI, CL, ICE, AMZN, BR, JQC, VTA, BANX, CRL, QTS, IWF, PG, PRMW, Sold Out: GVI, LHX, LDOS, AXP, 21P1, AMP, TRGP, IBM, NEM, MGNI, AAU, NBEV, XELA,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 999,212 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 533,294 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.62% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 3,876,667 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.36% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,011,846 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 541.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,664 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 360,189 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $144.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 147,591 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $164.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 96,622 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 430,857 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $21.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 255,750 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,610 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 541.35%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 1,011,846 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 187.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 533,294 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 8930.55%. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 150,178 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 60.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 3,876,667 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 477,489 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 154,172 shares as of .

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $8.17.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.