Probabilities Fund Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, PROSHARES TRUST

November 16, 2020 | About: AAPL +0.11% AMGN +0.31% XLK +0.43%

Investment company Probabilities Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,770 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
  2. SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 22,530 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 20,230 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56%
  4. PROSHARES TRUST (UDOW) - 39,030 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.35%
  5. DIREXION SH ETF TR (SPXL) - 57,490 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.84%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of .



