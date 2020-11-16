Probabilities Fund Management, LLC Buys Amgen Inc, Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Probabilities Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Probabilities Fund Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/probabilities+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,770 shares, 20.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%
- SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 22,530 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 20,230 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56%
- PROSHARES TRUST (UDOW) - 39,030 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.35%
- DIREXION SH ETF TR (SPXL) - 57,490 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.84%
Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 800 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Probabilities Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Probabilities Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Probabilities Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Probabilities Fund Management, LLC keeps buying