BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sea, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, SPDR GOLD TRUST

Investment company BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sea, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, GOOGL, SE, JD, BILI, UA, CD, XPEV,

AAPL, GOOGL, SE, JD, BILI, UA, CD, XPEV, Reduced Positions: GLD,

GLD, Sold Out: BABA, TME, BZUN, EDU, BIDU, DPZ, LVS, YUMC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,252,000 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,000 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 230,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 3,000,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. NIO Inc (NIO) - 3,000,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 257,188 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,614 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 54,900 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 191,987 shares as of .

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55.