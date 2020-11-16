  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sea, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, SPDR GOLD TRUST

November 16, 2020 | About: AAPL +0.11% GOOGL +1.04% SE -1.88% JD -3.76% BILI +1.48% UA +2.13% BABA -0.07% TME +0.64% BZUN -2.01% EDU +3.75% BIDU +2.23% DP +0%

Investment company BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sea, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Baozun Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,252,000 shares, 25.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 230,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 3,000,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. NIO Inc (NIO) - 3,000,000 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 257,188 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,614 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of .

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 54,900 shares as of .

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 191,987 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $374.09 and $425.28, with an estimated average price of $397.55.



