Rafferty Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Apple Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Rafferty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC owns 948 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rafferty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 3,116,617 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 13,612,077 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.07% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 3,255,643 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.88% VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ) - 5,957,613 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,576,514 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.44%

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,139 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 164,512 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.77 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $68.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,678 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,822 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 261,172 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,404 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 117.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 13,612,077 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 357.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 5,957,613 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,576,514 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,226,233 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,762,004 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 664,641 shares as of .

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.