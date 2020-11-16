  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Apple Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: GDX -0.47% GDXJ -0.29% AAPL +0.11% MSFT -0.47% FXI +0.34% BRK.B +1.31% IPHI +0.19% LSCC +1.81% BRKS +1.77% BABA -0.07% A +0.69%

New York, NY, based Investment company Rafferty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, ISHARES TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rafferty Asset Management, LLC owns 948 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rafferty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 3,116,617 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68%
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 13,612,077 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.07%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 3,255,643 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.88%
  4. VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ) - 5,957,613 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 357.19%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,576,514 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.44%
New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.33 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $148.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 63,139 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 164,512 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.77 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $68.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,678 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,822 shares as of .

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 261,172 shares as of .

New Purchase: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 51,404 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 117.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 13,612,077 shares as of .

Added: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 357.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 5,957,613 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,576,514 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,226,233 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (FXI)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 60.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $47.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,762,004 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 664,641 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Sold Out: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Rafferty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rafferty Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)