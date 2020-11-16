BLACK ENTERPRISE Hosts First-Ever "Your Money Your Life V-Summit" As A Unique Experience For Those Seeking Financial Wealth And Wellness, Nov. 16

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE presents its first-ever Your Money Your Life V-Summit, Nov. 16, as a virtual conference experience in partnership with host sponsor Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU). The summit will use real-time engagement and provide real-life solutions for those looking to achieve financial wellness during a time of anxiety and market disruption. Registration is complimentary.

The Your Money Your Life V-Summit, inspired by BLACK ENTERPRISE's popular podcast and Zoom interview series focused on achieving financial wellness, will take place on an engagement-driven, content-rich platform. V-Summit sessions are designed to provide attendees with vital information, strategies, and resources to achieve financial goals and lay the foundation for multigenerational wealth.

The relevance and urgency of the Your Money Your Life V-Summit is heightened by the unique challenges presented by the health and economic crises resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, America's racial reckoning, and a renewed sense of urgency around investing in Black entrepreneurship and building Black wealth. Prudential is hosting the event in recognition of 50 years of partnership with BLACK ENTERPRISE and its iconic Founder Earl Graves Sr., who died this past April.

Confirmed speakers for the Your Money Your Life V-Summit include The Breakfast Club Co-Host Angela Yee, Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, #MoneyChat Founder Dorethia Kelly, Ash "Cash" Exantus, nationally recognized Prudential financial professionals ShirleyAnn Robertson and Delvin Joyce, and more.

The Your Money Your Life V-Summit is designed and curated for those determined to:

Eliminate stress and increase financial confidence

Bounce back from financial losses and reposition for success

Build a legacy of family wealth

Learn entrepreneurial strategies to thrive in times of crisis

Get expert strategies for financial success in any economy

Identify the mindset and behaviors that create multigenerational wealth

… And MORE!

"BLACK ENTERPRISE is thrilled to join with Prudential to host a resource-rich virtual experience that will connect attendees with the inspiration, strategies, experts, and tools they need to regain financial security and emerge from today's unprecedented challenges with confidence in a brighter future and a better life," says BLACK ENTERPRISE Sr. VP/Executive Editor-at-Large Alfred Edmond Jr., host of the Your Money Your Life podcast. "We are excited about our ability to use our virtual conferencing platform to engage our attendees on everything from building a resilient business to creating a legacy of financial wealth and wellness for future generations."

"With growing economic inequalities, Prudential is committed to help close the opportunity and wealth divide. That includes reaching communities that have too often been underserved by our industry and equipping individuals with the tools and resources they need on their path to economic and social mobility," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president, Prudential Individual Life Insurance. "Partnerships are a critical part of our efforts to help Black Americans succeed financially, and we are delighted to continue our work with Black Enterprise to help create more financial opportunities for individuals, families, institutions and communities."

In addition to serving as a sponsor of the V-Summit, Prudential will also be the host sponsor of a virtual roundtable focused on multigenerational wealth for African Americans on Dec. 8, 2020. Confirmed speakers for the roundtable include dFree Global Foundation Founder DeForest B. Soaries Jr., Prudential Individual Life Insurance President Salene Hitchcock-Gear, and others. Prudential is also a sponsor of the Your Money Your Life financial wellness podcast series.

The Your Money Your Live V-Summit takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. For a complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit

www.blackenterprise.com/yourmoneyyourlifevsummit. Search #EverydayMoneyMoves for additional updates and information about the V-Summit on social media.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management, and related topics. A multimedia, digital-first company, BE also produces video and podcast programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, apps, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-enterprise-hosts-first-ever-your-money-your-life-v-summit-as-a-unique-experience-for-those-seeking-financial-wealth-and-wellness-nov-16-301173633.html

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE