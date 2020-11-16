Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

YEHUD, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magal Security Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS)today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Management will hold a conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Summary (all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2019)

Revenue of $18.3 million compared to $22 .2 million

Gross margin 41.8% compared to 45.1%

Operating income of $0.9 million compared to $2 .5 million

Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders of $0.6 million compared to $1 .3 million

EBITDA of $1.3 million , or EBITDA margin of 7.3% compared to $3.1 million , or EBITDA margin of 13.8%

$53.4 million , or $2.31 per share, of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted cash and deposits, net of short-term credit, compared to $51.6 million , or $2.23 per share at year-end 2019

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Magal, commented, "Globally, the Magal team is executing well, despite the impact of COVID restrictions. We are closing sales in the Magal Integrated Solutions (projects) and Senstar Products divisions, with backlog improving to a record level. Magal has remained profitable in every quarter of 2020 and preserved cash without restricting investments in sales and R&D, our primary growth drivers. Investments in new products and upgrades to our core platforms have continued throughout 2020, allowing the Company to maintain a competitive advantage and grow our business. With a strong balance sheet, industry-leading technological expertise and record backlog, Magal is positioned for recovery and growth post-COVID. I remain confident in our ability to execute our long-term strategy to grow revenue, improve profitability and close M&A opportunities."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue was $18.3 million compared with revenue of $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue from Magal's Integrated Solutions division (projects) represented approximately 54% of total revenue, while external revenue from the Senstar Products division represented approximately 46% of total revenue. The decline in revenue was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on projects execution and delivery, as well as a slowdown in product and software orders in certain territories. Revenues, not including inter-company revenues, from Magal's Integrated Solutions (projects) division and Senstar Products division decreased by 26% and 5%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was $7.6 million, or 41.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020 compared with gross profit of $10.0 million, or 45.1% of revenue, in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin in the quarter was primarily due to the higher share of sales from the Magal Integrated Solutions division, which carry a lower gross margin than Senstar product sales, partially offset by the reduction in division revenue and gross profitability.

Operating expense decreased by 9% to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decline in operating expense was primarily due to deferred new hiring, reduction in travel expenses and ongoing cost efficiency measures.

Operating income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial income was $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a financial loss of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, which was a non-cash expense as a result of the end of period valuation of monetary assets and liabilities.

Net income attributable to Magal shareholders was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.3 million compared with $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits and restricted cash and deposits, net of short-term credit as of September 30, 2020, was $53.4 million, or $2.31 per share, compared with cash and short-term deposits of $51.6 million, or $2.23 per share, at December 31, 2019.

About Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Magal is a leading international provider of physical and video security solutions and products, as well as site management. Since 1969, Magal has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 100 countries – under the most challenging conditions.

Magal offers comprehensive integrated solutions for critical sites, managed by Fortis4G – our 4th generation, cutting-edge physical security information management system (PSIM). The solutions leverage our broad portfolio of home-grown solutions including, PIDS (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems) and Symphony, our advanced VMS (Video Management Software) with native IVA (Intelligent Video Analytics) security solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the impact of the spread of the COVID19 virus and its effect on the Company's operations, the demand for Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019 % change

2020

2019 % change



















Revenue 18,254

22,188 (18)

52,064

63,075 (17) Cost of revenue 10,629

12,187 (13)

29,216

35,710 (18)



















Gross profit 7,625

10,001 (24)

22,848

27,365 (17) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,304

1,285 1

4,237

4,833 (12) Selling and marketing 3,086

4,026 (23)

9,924

12,534 (21) General and administrative 2,385

2,169 10

6,804

6,810 (0) Total operating expenses 6,775

7,480 (9)

20,965

24,177 (13)



















Operating income 850

2,521



1,883

3,188

Financial income (expenses), net 6

(573)



19

(1,667)





















Income before income taxes 856

1,948



1,902

1,521





















Taxes on income 587

438



970

975





















Net income 269

1,510



932

546





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests and non-controlling interests (347)

212



(276)

36





















Net income attributable to Magal's shareholders 616

1,298



1,208

510





















Basic and diluted net income per share $0.01

$0.06



$0.03

$0.02









































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income per share 23,153,985

23,153,985



23,153,985

23,121,107





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income per share 23,153,985

23,167,049



23,153,985

23,141,574



































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020 %

2019 %



2020 %

2019 %





















Gross margin 41.8

45.1



43.9

43.4

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 7.1

5.8



8.1

7.7

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 16.9

18.1



19.1

19.9

General and administrative as a % of revenues 13.1

9.8



13.1

10.8

Operating margin 4.7

11.4



3.6

5.1

Net margin 3.4

5.9



2.3

0.8



























MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. RECONCILLATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019

















GAAP Net income 269

1,510



932

546 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net 6

(573)



19

(1,667) Taxes on income (587)

(438)



(970)

(975) Depreciation and amortization (489)

(542)



(1,456)

(1,591) EBITDA 1,339

3,063



3,339

4,779

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $53,655

$34,531 Short-term bank deposits -

16,749 Restricted cash and deposits 257

324 Trade receivables, net 12,604

18,697 Unbilled accounts receivable 8,628

8,897 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4,650

4,510 Inventories 14,412

12,605







Total current assets 94,206

96,313







Long term investments and receivables:













Long-term deposits, restricted bank deposits and other long-term accounts

receivable and prepaid expenses 127

134 Severance pay fund 1,413

1,363 Deferred tax assets 3,998

4,215 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,774

3,492







Total long-term investments and receivables 8,312

9,204







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,923

6,256







GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 14,383

15,276







Total assets $122,824

$127,049

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Short-term credit $529

$ - Trade payables 4,297

5,438 Customer advances 4,696

5,587 Deferred revenues 2,208

2,558 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,574

14,609 Short-term operating lease liabilities 702

919







Total current liabilities 25,006

29,111







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 2,148

1,769 Deferred tax liabilities 197

178 Accrued severance pay 2,245

2,251 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,030

2,515 Other long-term liabilities 269

371







Total long-term liabilities 6,889

7,084







Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,218

3,048







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019; Issued and outstanding: 23,153,985 shares at September 30, 2020 and

23,153,985 shares at December 31, 2019 6,750

6,750 Additional paid-in capital 94,858

94,696 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,891)

(627) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 6,158

5,924 Accumulated deficit (18,162)

(18,961)







Total shareholders' equity 87,713

87,782 Non-controlling interest (2)

24







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 87,711

87,806







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $122,824

$127,049











