Strapped In, and Fired Up: TGS and Crimson Wings to host Women's Car Ball Championship

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Put on your driving gloves, top off the tank, and get ready to experience the utter joy of Rocket League. TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) has teamed up with Crimson Wings to host the 3rd season of the Women's Car Ball Championship, the world's premier Rocket League tournament explicitly held for women.

"The WCBC is an amazing showcase of women's esports talent, and we're helping to make it bigger and more exciting than ever," said Spiro Khouri, founder and CEO of TGS Esports. "This is going to be an exciting partnership - tons of action, tons of fun, and some of the best casters and hosts around."

On November 12, the WCBC officially announced Season 3 which will kick off December 12 . This season features a partnership with Rocket League developer Psyonix who is already showing support by sharing the news of Season 3 among their network.

The 2020 WCBC features divisions in Europe and North America, pitting teams of three in a round-robin style tournament starting in December. The total prize pool for this season is $10,000. Jeff "Hunted" Lowe will host the event. Casters include Deep "RJsaurus" Nadar, Andrew "Squidd" Riffe, Layla "TamashiiKanjou" Abbott, and more.

"In its first year of existence, WCBC has given women a solid footing in the world of competitive rocket league, and some tier-one esports organizations use it to scout talent and plan for their future," said Chase "Kilk" Mitchell, founder and CEO of Crimson Wings Entertainment. "This season, we're better and stronger than ever, and we're so excited."

As part of the kick off for the upcoming 3rd season TGS and Crimson Wings will be holding two open tournaments for any female Rocket League teams. November 28th will be open to any teams in Europe while December 5th will be for North American based teams. Both open events will have a cash prize. More info is available at www.thegamingstadium.com.

"Women are a large and often overlooked segment of the esports community," Khouri said. "Hosting the WCBC allows us to continue to support these players and to introduce our brand to new competitors."

For more information, please visit www.thegamingstadium.com or discord.gg/tgs.

Corporate Update

Further to its news release of November 2, 2020, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee to Jameel Bharmal in connection with the proposed acquisition of Pepper Esports Inc. by the Company (the "Acquisition"), subject to the approval of the TSXV. The finder's fee is payable by the issuance of 3,870,968 warrants to purchase common shares of TGS at a price of $0.155 for a period of two years following closing of the Acquisition.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports Inc. is an organization focused on creating the ultimate esports experience. TGS is made up of industry professionals with 20+ combined years in the space of tournament organization, league facilitation, and production. This experience combined with the proposed acquisition of Pepper Esports Inc. (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/tgs-esports-announces-signing-of-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-leading-competitive-esports-platform-pepper-esports-804515174.html) allows TGS to offer a full suite of tools needed for any player or tournament organizer in esports. TGS is also the owner of Canada's first dedicated esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened in June 2019.

