  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lumentum Acquires TriLumina Assets

November 16, 2020 | About: NAS:LITE -0.83%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 16, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") (Nasdaq: LITE) and TriLumina Corporation ("TriLumina") today announced that Lumentum has acquired certain technology assets of TriLumina, including its patents and other intellectual property. TriLumina technology includes innovative flip-chip, back-emitting VCSEL arrays for use in a wide range of applications, including 3D sensing, automotive safety and driver assistance systems and LiDAR, and other emerging applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

About TriLumina

TriLumina Corporation develops innovative laser illumination solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer 3D sensing applications. TriLumina near-infrared VCSEL technology is used in applications from long range LiDAR to low cost, small form factor ToF systems.

Contact Information

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-acquires-trilumina-assets-301173151.html

SOURCE Lumentum


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)