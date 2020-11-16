ATIF Holdings Limited Is Rapidly Gaining Momentum With A Database Of Over 62,000 Investment Institutions On IPOEX Online Financial Consulting Platform

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the "Company" or "ATIF"), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, today announced that to date the Company's online financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com ("IPOEX") has accumulated a database of over 62,000 investment institutions all over the world.

IPOEX will offer a one-stop solution that includes membership services, IPO advisory and investor relations as well as media services. IPOEX aims to provide financial consulting services to corporate members assisting them to prepare for fund-raising and initial public offerings in the domestic and international markets. IPOEX publishes its members' corporate profile and fund-raising information on IPOEX to further their investor relation development, and also provide online IPO tutorials to its members to educate them to understand the capital market.

IPOEX has received an overwhelming response since its official launch on September 2, 2020. As at the date of this press release, IPOEX has accumulated a database of over 62,000 investment institutions, which substantially expands the scope of fast and accurate connection between platform members and financing institutions. On IPOEX, these global investment institutions are classified by regions, investment nature and investment preferences, so platform members could easily reach the most accurate investment institutions and start connecting.

In addition to the upgrade of the database, IPOEX has also attracted domestic organizations' attention. IPOEX has established cooperation relationship with more than 10 domestic organizations such as industrial and business organizations, associations and enterprises, which mainly focusing on high-growth enterprises in industry of Internet, big data and innovative technology.

CEO of ATIF, Mr. Pishan Chi commented, "We are very pleased to have accumulated a database of over 62,000 investment institutions in just two months. Due to the rich experience and foresight of the core management team of ATIF, IPOEX has successfully entered the market and achieved good market expectations. The research and development, operation and promotion of IPOEX are core competencies of our team, and we have very positive expectations for the future momentum and potential of IPOEX."

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

