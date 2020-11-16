  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognizes Grifols as one of the world's most sustainable companies

November 16, 2020 | About: NAS:GRFS +0.58%

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2020

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company and one of the world's leading producers of plasma-derived medicines with more than 100 years of history contributing to improve people's health and well-being, has been recognized among the world's most sustainable companies by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the largest global sustainability index and an international benchmark for socially responsible investors.

For the first time, Grifols appears in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, which evaluates firms' environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The company appears among the top 5 companies in its sector globally and is the only representative in its segment from Europe.

Grifols earned the highest possible score (100 points) in Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting dimensions. In Tax Strategy, the company achieves the largest score within its industry.

For the company's co-CEOs Raimon Grifols and Víctor Grífols Deu, "Being recognized on the world's most relevant sustainability index is a significant milestone, as well as a reflection of our vision of values-based, ethics and longstanding engagement to our employees.

We continue to move forward in our commitment to sustainable growth and a long-term vision, in which sustainability serves as a core pillar since the foundation of the company. Ethics, health and environment must go hand in hand. To this end, Grifols does its utmost to effectively respond to the needs of society while embracing a sustainable approach in how we meet them. This approach forms an integral part of our corporate culture and reflects the values instilled by our founders more than 100 years ago. Without a doubt, our success is the result of teamwork. In these challenging times, the perseverance, dedication and commitment of our team are a true inspiration. Thanks to the efforts of thousands of Grifols employees worldwide, the company is able to continue providing life-saving therapies, products and services for patients who need them, as well as contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

This recognition of our transparency and reporting efforts encourages us to continue working in the same direction, convinced in the power of a job well done to generate value."

Since 2018, Grifols has been also included in the FTSE4Good sustainability stock market indices.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dow-jones-sustainability-index-recognizes-grifols-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-sustainable-companies-301173658.html

SOURCE Grifols


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)