TE Connectivity achieves Dow Jones Sustainability Index listing for ninth consecutive year

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has once again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. This achievement marks TE's ninth consecutive year on the Index and follows the release of TE's first-ever enterprise-wide corporate responsibility strategy, One Connected World.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index analyzes more than 7,300 companies around the world, reviewing their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Companies that show strong commitments and progress toward strengthening their ESG performance are named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, which serves as a key reference point for investors seeking to invest in sustainable companies.

TE's One Connected World strategy and its 2030 ambitions, launched this past summer, create a roadmap for improving TE's sustainability performance and how sustainability will be prioritized over the next ten years.

"TE employees work every day to make our company and the world more sustainable," said John Jenkins, executive vice president and general counsel. "Each of us plays a role in sustainability, from designing our products to managing our operations to our corporate governance and beyond. I'm proud these efforts have been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and look forward to more progress as we pursue our One Connected World 2030 ambitions."

Some of TE's notable sustainability achievements include:

74% of TE sites finished the year with zero or one recordable incidents, a 65% improvement since FY2010

Reduced overall energy use intensity by 40% and greenhouse gas emissions by 25% since FY2010

Collected 114,000 responses to TE's annual Conflict Minerals Report, helping TE and its suppliers continue to make responsible sourcing decisions

Donated $5.6 million through TE and the TE Foundation to support charitable causes important to its employees and communities

The DJSI listing follows several other awards recognizing TE's responsible business practices this year, including FORTUNE's 2020 List of World's Most Admired Companies and Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality in the United States and Mexico.

For more information on corporate responsibility at TE and to view the most recent corporate responsibility report, visit TE.com/responsibility.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $12 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/te-connectivity-achieves-dow-jones-sustainability-index-listing-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301173488.html

